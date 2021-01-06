WATCH: Governor DeWine signs bills during Wednesday press conference

Ohio

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he will be signing various bills during a videoconference ceremony on Wednesday.

The conference begins at 1 p.m. from his home in Cedarville.

Earlier this week, the governor signed the ‘Stand Your Ground’.

Watch the videoconference here live.

