DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is reappointing an Albany woman as the state’s poet laureate.

Kari Gunter-Seymour will begin her next term as the Ohio Poet Laureate on Jan. 1, 2024.

Gunter-Seymour’s poem “Perfect Pitch” was shared during the governor’s inauguration in January.

“Fran and I are pleased that Kari Gunter-Seymour will continue to serve as Ohio’s Poet Laureate where she will continue her work of creating connections through poetry with communities all across Ohio,” said DeWine.

According to the Ohio Arts Council, the Ohio Poet Laureate “has the opportunity to foster the art of poetry, encourage literacy and learning, address central issues relating to the humanities and heritage, and encourage the reading and writing of poetry across the state.”

The poet laureate is expected to undertake a significant cultural project during their term and will provide a minimum of 20 public readings/events per year across the state.

“Kari Gunter-Seymour has been an exemplary poet laureate – a true leader and innovator in her field,” said Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna S. Collins.

Gunter-Seymour is a ninth generation Appalachian whose work focuses on “lifting up underserved voices including incarcerated adults and women in recovery housing.”

A retired instructor of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, Gunter-Seymour is now the executive director of the Women of Appalachia Project and editor of its anthology series, Women Speak.

There’s a collection of poems available to read on her website.