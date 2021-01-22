Governor DeWine plans to extend curfew, what this means for restaurants

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Governor DeWine in a press conference Thursday announced plans to extend the 10pm curfew here in Ohio. According to The Ohio Department of Health, the state has seen nearly 850,000 cases of coronavirus and over 10,000 deaths.

“Right now the cases in Ohio are still very high. The Governor is seeking to extend the curfew to try to keep down the number of cases throughout the state of Ohio. One way to do that is limit the number of people getting together as much as possible,” said Dayton/Montgomery County Public Health Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto.

As the curfew continues, many restaurant owners are becoming concerned about business. “I’ll be honest, bottom line it’s not great…but a lot of that is because we’ve focused so much on taking care of our staff,” said Dublin Pub General Manager Anthony Good.

At Yellow Cab Tavern, the live music hot spot used to see nearly 200 people pre-covid. Now, they seat around 30 each night. “It’s really really really challenging. Public health and safety is critical, but all the restaurants and bars are struggling,” said Yellow Cab Tavern Marketing Development Coordinator Brian Johnson.

Suffoletto says as vaccines continue to be distributed, it could be awhile before we actually see change in curfews. “The number of vaccines available throughout the country I know is low right now. I know the federal government is working on ramping up production and getting vaccines into the public,” said Suffoletto.

Governor DeWine has announced while he wishes we could move forward to an 11pm curfew, cases need to get better before we can think that far ahead.