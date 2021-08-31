Governor DeWine lowers flags for Ohio Overdose Awareness Day

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — In honor of the lives lost to overdose and to recognize and raise awareness for Ohio Overdose Awareness Day, Governor DeWine ordered for flags to be lowered Tuesday.

The flags of the United States and the State of Ohio will be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise until sunset on August 31, 2021.

Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 30 in June, designating Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 each year to remember those lost to overdose and to encourage action to prevent those deaths, according to a release. 

“Ohio Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity for all Ohioans to stand beside those who have lost loved ones to an overdose and those who have a substance use disorder and are working toward recovery,” said a statement from the governor’s office.

To learn more about Ohio’s work to address opioid addiction, visit recoveryohio.gov. If you or a loved one need help for a substance use disorder, you can call the Ohio CareLine at 1-800-720-9616 for free, confidential assistance from a trained counselor

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

WFLA Now: Families line up outside Venice chiropractor’s office for medical mask exemption forms

Venice chiropractor signs dozens of medical exemption forms as Sarasota school mask mandate goes in effect

Governor DeWine lowers flags for Ohio Overdose Awareness Day

New Lebanon Local Schools closing school due to illness

Over $10 billion coming to Ohio to rebuild infrastructure disasters

Arkansans lying to get an early booster

More News