COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement after the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated 23-20 in the Super Bowl Sunday.

DeWine said the following:

Ohio and all Bengals fans are so very proud of this Bengals team. They represented Cincinnati and Ohio with class and honor.

They fought right to the end — just like they did throughout the season. No one expected them to go to the playoffs. No one expected them to go to the Super Bowl. But they made it. It took grit. Determination. And incredible optimism!

They showed us all that the future is very bright, and Fran and I and our family can’t wait until the season starts next year!

Governor Mike DeWine