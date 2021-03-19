Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to run for reelection in 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made clear Friday he plans to run for reelection come 2022.

Sitting down with retired political journalist Tom Beres for a City Club of Cleveland interview, DeWine was asked point blank about his future political plans, offering a resounding “yes” to the reelection question. He also said he would welcome an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

“Look, my experience … has been that endorsements are interesting, but ultimately, people make a decision who they want to be governor or senator and I’m not sure that endorsements play such a huge role,” DeWine said.

That being said, DeWine also noted that Trump should have done more on Jan. 6 during the Capitol riots.

DeWine said he doesn’t take to heart what other politicians, including those from his own party, say about him.

“This is a political season, they’re running a primary,” he said. “It’s OK. I’ve been called so many things in particularly in the last year. It’s politics, my focus has got to stay on Ohio and getting us through this pandemic and moving on.”