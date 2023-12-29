** Related video shown above **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine is set to announce his decision on HB68.

The law would ban healthcare professionals from providing treatment known as gender-affirming care to trans children in the state, and requires mental health professionals to screen patients for abuse and comorbidities before diagnosing gender dysphoria.

The law would also bar trans girls from taking part in female athletics and override the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s trans student-athlete policy adopted during the 2015-16 school year. Nineteen trans girls — 10 in middle school and nine in high school — participated in girls’ sports between the implementation of OHSAA’s policy and the 2022-23 school year.

DeWine received the bill on Dec. 18 after it passed through the Senate on Dec. 13. He had 10 days to come to a decision whether to sign or veto the bill.

The conference is available to stream live through The Ohio Channel, while over the air broadcasts of the announcement can be found here.