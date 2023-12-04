DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday, Dec. 4 that grant funding in the amount of $4 million is now available to local law enforcement agencies.

This funding is meant to support the costs to implement new violent crime reduction strategies in their communities.

“We know that there is no one-size-fits-all strategy to combat violent crime, and that’s why this is a flexible grant program designed to fund initiatives tailored to individual communities,” said DeWine. “Over the first 12 rounds of this program, every agency that applied for funding to support a qualifying crime reduction project has received an award, and we encourage agencies that haven’t previously asked for funding to seriously consider applying.”

Governor DeWine prioritized continued funding for the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program in the state’s 2024-2025 operating budget that was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in June.

Since the launch of the program in 2021, nearly $80 million has been awarded to 170 local law enforcement agencies for targeted programs and technology aimed at preventing and solving incidents of violent crime.

Funding awarded through the grant program can be used toward creating, implementing, and/or expanding proven or promising violent crime reduction initiatives to address adult and/or juvenile violent crime such as place network investigations, focused deterrence, hot-spot policing, and crime gun intelligence centers.

Grants can also be used toward technology, equipment, training, technical assistance, analytical tools/support, and overtime costs related to implementing crime reduction strategies.

The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant application is available via the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) website. The application deadline is January 4 at 5:00 p.m.