Gov. DeWine's office issues statement about delay in reporting coronavirus numbers

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office has released a statement explaining why there has been a delay in reporting coronavirus numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Dan Tierney, Gov. DeWine’s press secretary, said as of right now there are 6,385 new positive cases.

“However, we have many thousands of reports still pending confirmation by our epidemiologists and local health department officials,” Tierney said. “Epidemiologists and local health department officials work together to verify pending reports. Our unprecedented case volume, combined with unexpected system errors today, and reduced staffing at already over-burdened local health departments due to illness, including COVID-19, led to the delay today.”

Below is a screenshot of numbers for Nov. 18 with a caption that says: “Today’s data is incomplete; thousands of reports are pending review.”

