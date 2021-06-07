Gov. DeWine urges vaccine providers to quickly distribute Johnson & Johnson doses set to expire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine is urging vaccine providers to quickly distribute doses to eligible Ohioans as approximately 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ohio are set to expire on June 23.

According to a release, DeWine is also appealing to Ohioans who have not been vaccinated yet to get the shot.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” Governor DeWine said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

According to the release, at this time, Ohio does not have legal options for sending the vaccine elsewhere, either to other states or other countries. The Ohio Department of Health has directed all providers to follow a first-in, first-out process for vaccines to ensure doses with the soonest expiration dates are being used first.

More than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, and more than 4.7 million are fully vaccinated. On June 5, DeWine announced the state reached the benchmark of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents in Ohio.

You can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find a vaccine provider near you and schedule an appointment. For more information about the vaccine, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.