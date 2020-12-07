Gov. DeWine urges Congress to pass additional COVID-19 relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement on Monday to Congress urging passage of another COVID 19 relief package.

DeWine said, “We are grateful in Ohio for the significant federal assistance provided to date, but more relief is desperately needed to support the ongoing state and local government response to this pandemic and to help our citizens, businesses, health care providers, essential workers, and schools as we face the public health and economic challenges that remain.”

DeWine says though vaccine trials have shown promising results, the virus continues to be a threat as Ohio as the state is seeing record-high cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Many vital CARES Act programs have already run out, and more are set to expire before the end of the year. Ohio’s workers, families, small businesses and industries, health care professionals, schools and children are struggling. Additional substantial aid is essential. Continued investment will not only allow us to dampen the economic fallout in Ohio and slow a potential recession in the coming years, but ultimately, it will also help our citizens to return to normal when the pandemic ends.”