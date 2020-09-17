ODH unveils new COVID-19 dashboard for children, schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled two new dashboards from the Ohio Department of Health meant to track cases of COVID-19 in school districts as well as in children by county during Thursdays briefing.

Dr. Petty Manning from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital spoke about why she believes these new dashboards are so important.

“It helps people feel informed, it helps us know how we’re doing as a region, as a community, as a school district,” Manning said. “The data that’s on the dashboard currently really reflects the experience we’ve had across the state as we come together as children’s hospitals through the Children’s Hospital Association.”

Manning said they’ve found that children can be asymptomatic and that the likelihood of getting COVID-19 increases with age and mobility. Through testing children before various surgeries and procedures across the state, they found that roughly 1% were asymptomatic.

“We have fairly consistent numbers of children that are positive with COVID but fairly also [sic] consistently low numbers of children who are hospitalized or who are severely ill with COVID,” Manning said.