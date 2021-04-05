DeWine visits OSU ahead of effort to vaccinate state’s college students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine visited the Ohio State University, Monday, to highlight his effort to provide vaccinations to college students in the state.

Shots will be available starting Monday at OSU, while students at other colleges and universities may need to wait until later this week. The ultimate goal is to get students fully vaccinated by the end of the spring semester.

DeWine stopped by the Schottenstein Center, where the University will hold vaccination clinics for its students and staff.

While shots begin this week, next week, the Wexner Medical Center will begin allocating 25% of its vaccine supply to support those efforts.

Ohio University will begin vaccinating students Wednesday, while Otterbein will be holding vaccine clinics on campus beginning Thursday.