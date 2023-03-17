EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine are in East Palestine Friday visiting the school, getting updates about remediation from the train derailment and also to take in a school play this evening.

DeWine said the soil removal in the area is more quickly than before but “it’s never fast enough.”

DeWine expressed frustration with stalled plans to remove some of the soil because other states were refusing it. However, the U.S. EPA said Friday that states could not refuse the waste that is being sent to federally approved sites.

Some of their scheduled stops include visits to East Palestine High School’s government class and culinary fundamentals class.

