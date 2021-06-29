WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to sign bill allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will sign House Bill 168 Tuesday morning, which will invest American Rescue Plan Act funding.

According to a release, the bill invests $2.2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding into local economic recovery, improvements to Ohio’s pediatric health care facilities, and improvements to water and sewer infrastructure in Ohio.

The bill also allots funding to repay Ohio’s loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund which was necessary to pay unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.