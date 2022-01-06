COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine will be meeting with members of the Ohio National Guard on Thursday.

Governor DeWine and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John C. Harris Jr. will visit Defense Supply Center Columbus to meet with approximately 100 members of the Ohio National Guard.

The Ohio National Guard will be aiding Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to DeWine’s communications office.

DeWine’s communications office said Dewine has authorized the activation of 2,300 members of the Ohio National Guard to provide clinical and non-clinical medical support throughout Ohio.