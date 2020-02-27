1  of  2
Breaking News
Ohio AG: Dayton doctor indicted on 145 charges for child pornography Coroner: Dayton 2-month-old died of blunt-force trauma
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to discuss Ohio’s preparedness for Coronavirus

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the state’s preparedness to limit the potential spread of Coronavirus. 

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2:30pm, in the Critical Care Atrium of MetroHealth in Cleveland.  

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and other health professionals.  

212 Ohioans under public health supervision after China travel, 20 in Columbus and Franklin Co.

There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ohio. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS