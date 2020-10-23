WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to discuss CARES Act funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding a news conference Friday at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the distribution of CARES Act funding to benefit Ohioans. 

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and Ohio Speaker of the House Robert R. Cupp (R-Lima) are expected to be in attendance as well.

