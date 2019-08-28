Gov. DeWine to announce plans to enhance background check system

Ohio

Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, speaks alongside Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, right, during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in the popular entertainment district in Dayton, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a news conference at 10 am Wednesday to announce plans to enhance the background check systems at both the state and federal levels.

The Governor’s office says the plans are part of the governor’s STRONG Ohio plan, aimed at reducing violence with dangerous weapons and increase mental health treatment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

