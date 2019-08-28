Gov. DeWine to announce plans to enhance background check system

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a news conference at 10 am Wednesday to announce plans to enhance the background check systems at both the state and federal levels.
The Governor’s office says the plans are part of the governor’s STRONG Ohio plan, aimed at reducing violence with dangerous weapons and increase mental health treatment.
