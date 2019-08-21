WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to address school safety

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to make an announcement regarding school safety during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

DeWine’s office did not provide any details about the announcement that is expected to occur at the Ohio Statehouse, according to a press release.

Potential topics include gun laws and school security.

Several school districts have already taken increased security into their own hands.

Columbus City Schools officials say they’re introducing 31 additional security staff members who will have a bigger presence, especially at elementary schools.

After the Dayton mass shooting earlier this month, DeWine unveiled a 17-point action plan gun sale background checks and mental health programs.

RELATED: Gov. DeWine urges gun sale background checks, mental health programs after shooting

Many of those items dealt with increasing penalties for felons who possess a gun illegally, or use a gun in the commission of a crime, or for when a gun is used in the commission of a felony in general, or for when someone makes a strawman purchase for someone else, or for when an adult sells a gun to a minor, to name a few.

Other items dealt with getting people help when they are suffering from mental illness.

