Gov. DeWine: The Delta variant advances in Ohio, I’m worried

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is expressing concern about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The governor said the variant is in Ohio and evidence shows it will become the dominant variant in the state.

“The concern is the delta variant continues to multiply in Ohio, and we have some counties that are only 20-30% vaccinated,” he said. “I really worry particularly about those counties — what’s going to happen when that variant gets into the county and starts multiplying?”

In California, Los Angeles County adjusted its mask guidance, as a result of the delta variant, recommending everyone wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. DeWine says the state’s masking rules and guidance are not changing. right now.

“Well, I don’t have any plans at this point to do that,” he said. “I think the important thing now is for people just to be careful, exercise good judgment — understand the number of people in your county that have been vaccinated because that’s really the indicator. If you’re in one of the counties that has not been vaccinated very much, your risk is much, much higher particularly because of this delta variant that’s moving throughout Ohio.”

DeWine also said that more incentives to get the public vaccinated will be coming,

“We’ll have more encouragement, yet to be announced,” he said. “I’m going to spend the next few days, now that the budget’s out of the way, working with our team and trying to come up with what those incentives might be.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Ohio reports 579 cases in past 24 hours

Columbus Zoo documentary controversy

Officials concerned over Delta variant

COVID disruptions may raise coffee prices

St. Louis man found guilty for beating victim with rake

More News