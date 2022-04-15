COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor’s Twitter account, DeWine was diagnosed with COVID after experiencing mild symptoms including a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat.

DeWine is currently in quarantine and received a monoclonal antibody treatment early Friday evening. First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative and has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms.

Both the governor and the first lady had been previously exposed to COVID-19 in November 2021 and December 2021. They are fully vaccinated.