(WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine suffered a leg injury in East Palestine Tuesday.

His office confirmed with Fox 8 Monday morning Columbus Dispatch reports that an injury above his left ankle will require him to wear a boot for the next few weeks.

The injury happened on the stairs at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine. He was in the village with state and federal officials in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment.

A health assessment clinic was opened at the church to provide nurses, mental health specialists and toxicologists to help residents who have medical questions or concerns related to the derailment.

Officials Tuesday also gave an update on the clean-up work at the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment. During a press conference, officials mainly spoke about accountability from Norfolk Southern.