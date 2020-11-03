Gov. DeWine shares message at the polls about beating COVID-19

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine voted in Cedarville today, providing a message to Ohioans about beating the coronavirus.

“We’re in a difficult time in Ohio but we’ve been in difficult times before. We’ve faced other enemies,” said DeWine. “This is one where… when we can come together, when we can do what we need to do, we can knock this virus down.”

Polls in Greene County close at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

