Gov. DeWine sends letter supporting CDC’s recommendations on masks in schools

(WKBN) – Over the past week, many have been talking about the changes to mask wearing, specifically how the CDC announced Thursday that Americans who’ve been vaccinated can now go without masks indoors and outdoors.

However, the CDC recommend schools stick to implementing COVID-19 health guidelines through the end of this school year, including masks and social distancing.

According to a letter sent Saturday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine agrees.

The governor sent a short letter to all of the state’s school districts stating in part that “These changes do not affect the existing order requiring the use of facial coverings and other health protocols in our schools.”

Read the full letter below: