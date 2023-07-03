On the final day before an extension granted by FEMA expired, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine formally asked President Joe Biden for a Major Presidential Disaster Declaration for East Palestine.

After the Feb. 3 train derailment that exposed East Palestine residents to hazardous chemicals, train operator Norfolk Southern had been funding the cleanup and reimbursing citizens for their expenses. However, DeWine said the possibility that Norfolk Southern might in the future cease the voluntary funding spurred his request of the president.

“The possibility remains that the voluntary support provided by Norfolk Southern could at some point in the future cease,” wrote the governor to the president, “and this Declaration is needed to ensure that the State and Federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance.”

DeWine also attributes his letter to the possibility that the hazardous material exposure might have unforeseen consequences for the people and the land.

“Because of the unique nature of this incident the State is still working to identify current needs and evaluate the future impacts this disaster will have on individuals and the community,” the governor wrote.

You can read the full letter here (.pdf).