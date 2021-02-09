Gov. DeWine renews push for distracted driving crackdown in Ohio

Terry Dawson, right, the son-in-law of a woman killed by a distracted driver in central Ohio on Christmas Eve 2017, describes how that accident has affected his family and made holidays much harder, at a news conference also attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine said he wants distracted driving made a primary offense and promised a legislative proposal soon. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is renewing his efforts to make distracted driving reason enough to pull someone over.

Under current law police need another reason to pull drivers over, such as speeding, before a distracted driving ticket can be issued. DeWine said Monday he’s including the proposal in his two-year state budget proposal.

The measure would address writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities.

DeWine’s proposal would make those a primary driving offense, meaning police don’t need another reason to pull drivers over first.