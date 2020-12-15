Gov. DeWine outlines vaccine distribution schedule, warns of increasing hospitalizations

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine scheduled an unexpected Tuesday coronavirus briefing to provide an update on the state’s vaccine distribution efforts.

DeWine started by giving a break down of how many doses Ohio is scheduled to receive:

This week — 98,475 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Next week — 123,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Next week — 201,900 doses of Moderna’s vaccine

Two weeks — 148,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Two weeks — 89,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine

“While there is good reason to be optimistic about the vaccine, we still must work to slow the spread until enough Ohioans can be vaccinated to prevent overwhelming our hospitals,” DeWine said.

DeWine warned that Ohio has more patients in the ICU for COVID-19 than the total number hospitalized during last summer’s peak. Of those patients, 863 currently require the use of a ventilator.

Starting next week, the governor said local health departments who have registered as providers will begin receiving vaccines. Those departments should receive additional guidance on individuals they should prioritize during Phase 1A.

“Local health departments should coordinate the vaccinating of congregate care residents and staff, such as those at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who are not enrolled in the federal long-term care pharmacy programs or are not registered as providers themselves,” DeWine said.

Health departments should also consider vaccinating other healthcare providers who are not enrolled, such as: