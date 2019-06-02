Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered to half-staff after deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in honor of the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.
The flags will remain lowered until sunset June 4, DeWine said.
Twelve people — 11 of them city employees and one was a contractor — were killed by the shooter who opened fire inside a municipal building on Friday.
Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera identified the gunman as DeWayne Craddock, who was employed as an engineer with the city's public utilities department for 15 years, according to The Associated Press.
Craddock served in the military and was described by neighbors as quiet and rarely smiling, according to The Associated Press.
The 11 city employees who died were identified as Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach, Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach, Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach, Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk, Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan, Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach, Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach, Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach and Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake.
The 12th victim, Herbert "Bert" Snelling of Virginia Beach, was a contractor filling a permit.
