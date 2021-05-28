Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered Memorial Day, holds private wreath-laying ceremony with First Lady

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine held a private wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week ahead of Memorial Day.

In a release, the governor said this was in honor of the Ohio service members who gave their lives while serving our country and protecting our freedom.

Along with the private wreath-laying ceremony, DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and across across the state starting at sunrise May 31 and ending at noon.