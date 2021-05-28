Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered Memorial Day, holds private wreath-laying ceremony with First Lady

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(The Office of Governor Mike DeWine)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine held a private wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week ahead of Memorial Day.

In a release, the governor said this was in honor of the Ohio service members who gave their lives while serving our country and protecting our freedom.

Along with the private wreath-laying ceremony, DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and across across the state starting at sunrise May 31 and ending at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS