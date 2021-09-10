Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio)— In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Saturday, September 11, 2021, according to a release.

Governor DeWine also asks that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m., which is the time that the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Amazon is fully funding tuition for front-line employees

School board apologizes to boy who was heckled

Biden and Jill Biden speak about vaccinations

Man on bike killed in hit-and-run in Harrison Twp.

Hospital overflowing with Covid patients

Ronald McDonald House Dayton provides home away from home for Ontario family

More News