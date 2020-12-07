Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) —In honor of the lives lost on December 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Governor DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds.

The order will be in effect in Ohio from midnight to midnight on December 7, 2020.

The lowering of flags is also in accordance with orders from the President of the United States of America.