Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered for Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered to half-staff “in honor of the life and service of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz.”

DeWine ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower in Columbus.

Flags are to remain lowered until sunset on the day of Detective Skernivitz’s funeral.

The order stated all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Detective James Skernivitz died from injuries in a shooting that happened on the city’s west side around 10 p.m. Thursday. Skernivitz, a 25-year veteran on the force, was in the car with another person near W. 65th and Storer when the vehicle was shot multiple times.