Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Capitol Police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on public buildings Monday to honor Capitol Police officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.
The order, in accordance with those issued by President Donald Trump, goes into effect immediately until sunset on January 13, 2021.
