Gov. DeWine orders flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Atlanta shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all Ohio and U.S. flags on all public buildings or grounds be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the shooting victims in Atlanta.

This order is in accordance with an early order given by President Joe Biden. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on March 22.

The attacks began Tuesday evening when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Two of the victims died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

Later Tuesday evening, police officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at Gold Spa in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. Officers found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.