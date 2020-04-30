Gov. DeWine: Ohio’s stay-at-home order will be extended, no date given

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended, but did not announce a specific date for the extension.

More details on the extension of the order are expected to be provided during Friday’s press conference. DeWine said the order will be updated to allow for the retail reopening on May 12.

“We want to open up, but we must protect the public,” DeWine stressed. “It’s why we have specific protocols, and it’s why we are layering the openings.”

Back on April 2, Gov. DeWine extended Ohio’s stay-at-home order until May 1. Health care procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay can move forward starting Friday, May 1.

On May 1, we will have a healthcare opening. Remember, we slowed non-essential procedures down b/c we needed to make sure: that we had enough



➡hospital beds

➡PPE

➡social distancing



Again you've done a great job. The hospitals aren't full. But we still need more PPE. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 27, 2020

In his Monday announcement on the plan to reopen Ohio, Gov. DeWine said retail shops across Ohio can begin reopening May 12 as long as they follow strict rules to keep both customers and employees safe.

DeWine has not yet announced when restaurants, barbershops, salons and other service industries can reopen, but he has set up a group to make their reopen possible.

Here’s a recap of when different businesses and procedures can move forward and reopen:

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio: