Gov. DeWine, ODH advise Ohio vaccine providers to pause Johnson & Johnson use

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Bay Shore, N.Y. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a division of Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine and Ohio Department of Health leaders are advising Ohio to temporarily pause use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to the release, the decision is in response to the FDA and CDC’s recommendation to pause use of the vaccine after six people developed blood clots.

The FDA and CDC are scheduled to hold a media briefing later Tuesday.

In the statement, DeWine said ODH officials are “following the situation closely.”