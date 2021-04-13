Gov. DeWine, ODH advise Ohio vaccine providers to pause Johnson & Johnson use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine and Ohio Department of Health leaders are advising Ohio to temporarily pause use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
According to the release, the decision is in response to the FDA and CDC’s recommendation to pause use of the vaccine after six people developed blood clots.
The FDA and CDC are scheduled to hold a media briefing later Tuesday.
In the statement, DeWine said ODH officials are “following the situation closely.”
We are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 13, 2021
