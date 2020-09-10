Ohio governor’s pick for health dept director withdraws name

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine’s pick for Ohio’s next Health Department director has withdrawn her name just hours after DeWine announced that she’d be the successor.

DeWine’s office said in a tweet Thursday night that Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position for personal reasons.

The state will continue its search for a full-time replacement to Dr. Amy Acton, who resigned abruptly in June amidst a torrent of conservative criticism including armed protesters outside her suburban Columbus house.

Duwve is an Ohio native who most recently served as public health director for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS