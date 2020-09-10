Ohio governor’s pick for health dept director withdraws name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine’s pick for Ohio’s next Health Department director has withdrawn her name just hours after DeWine announced that she’d be the successor.
DeWine’s office said in a tweet Thursday night that Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position for personal reasons.
The state will continue its search for a full-time replacement to Dr. Amy Acton, who resigned abruptly in June amidst a torrent of conservative criticism including armed protesters outside her suburban Columbus house.
Duwve is an Ohio native who most recently served as public health director for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Biden leads President Trump by 7 points in Wisconsin: NewsNation/Emerson poll
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott not giving up hope after GOP’s coronavirus relief bill fails
- House committee holds hearing on repeal of bailout law
- Ohio high court says no to Kanye West’s ballot request
- Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests