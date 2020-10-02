DeWine gives coronavirus update, remarks on Pres. Trump’s diagnosis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is holding a press conference in regards to President Donald Trumps COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as updating Ohioans on coronavirus numbers in the state.

Trump tweeted early Friday morning that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and that they’re both in quarantine. This news comes after one the the presidents closest aids, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

The president was in Vandalia for a campaign event Sept. 21, from there he went to another rally outside of Toledo. Video footage of both events shows that people in attendance largely did not wear masks.

“I’ve not been told that anybody out in the counties, as far as the local health departments, have picked anything up at this point. If they do, as far as something coming from the rallies, we’ll tell you that,” DeWine said.

The governor and lieutenant governor, as well as their spouses, both took COVID-19 tests today and will let the public know the results as soon as they get back from the lab.

So far, the following people involved with Tuesday’s debate, and those close to them, have tested negative for the coronavirus after coming in close contact with Trump:

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

Senator Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff

DeWine was asked about whether he would pursue fines on the Cleveland Clinic, which hosted the debate, for allegedly not enforcing the states mask mandate.

“I was there for the entire day. To get in the debate hall you had to have a test that came back negative for the virus,” Husted said. “Everybody who got in had to get their temperature taken, everybody who got in had to wear a mask. I saw almost everybody had a mask on inside the venue.”

Both the governor and lieutenant governor said the Cleveland Clinic did an excellent job of hosting the debate.

The Cleveland clinic released the statement below about the presidents diagnosis:

As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines – including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns. Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House. Cleveland Clinic