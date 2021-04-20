Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted support amendment to keep total Supreme Court Justices at nine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced their support Tuesday for the “Keep Nine” Amendment, a bi-partisan Congressional amendment that would keep the total of U.S. Supreme Court Justices at nine.

According to a release, the proposed amendment would add the following words to the U.S. Constitution: “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine Justices.”

“For over 150 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has been comprised of nine justices. Over the years, efforts to alter the composition of the court have always been met with skepticism by the American people of attempting to politicize the court. Keeping the number of justices at nine enshrined in the Constitution will prevent any political party from tampering with the court for political gain,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“To pack the Court is to politicize the Court with the consequence of further undermining trust in our institutions and hardening, rather than healing, our divisions. I support efforts, including the Keep Nine amendment, that protect the Court from political overreach in order to preserve the independence and trust in America’s federal judicial system,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

For more information visit www.keepnine.org