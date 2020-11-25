Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted declare Thanksgiving as ‘Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted issued a proclamation on Wednesday declaring Thanksgiving Day 2020 as a Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance. 

“The proclamation recognizes the resilience and determination of Ohioans who are taking necessary steps to emerge from this crisis, care for their fellow citizens, and support Ohio’s healthcare workers. The proclamation also encourages Ohioans to pause and acknowledge those currently suffering from COVID-19 and those who are grieving the deaths of loved ones who have died because of the virus,” a statement from DeWine and Husted reads.

