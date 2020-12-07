Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted approve new projects expected to create over 4,000 jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday the approval of assistance for 16 projects set to create 4,183 new jobs and retain 1,051 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.

Three of the projects are located in the Miami Valley: Tangram Flex Inc., Integrity Express Logistics LLC and Walkenhorst’s.

Tangram Flex Inc., City of Dayton (Montgomery Co.), expects to create 31 full-time positions, generating $3.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Dayton. Tangram Flex provides customized system integration toolkits and services to help defense customers modernize mission-critical systems.

The TCA approved a 1.950 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Integrity Express Logistics LLC, City of Blue Ash (Hamilton Co.), expects to create 45 full-time positions, generating $3.4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $23.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Blue Ash. Integrity Express Logistics is a logistics company specializing in local trucking with innovative technology and operational efficiency to customize logistics solutions.

The TCA approved a 1.532 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Walkenhorst’s, West Chester Township (Butler Co.), expects to create 60 full-time positions, generating $2.2 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in West Chester Township. Walkenhorst’s provides mail order retail products to inmates through catalogs and online ordering.

The TCA approved a 1.071 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $240 million in new payroll and spur more than $864 million in investments across Ohio.