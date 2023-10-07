DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement regarding the recent bombing in Israel.

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7, the Hamas militant group sent thousands of rockets into Israel, catching the country off guard during a major holiday. Gov. DeWine issued a statement following the news.

“Fran and I extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families of the unprovoked attack on Israel today. We offer our support to the people of Israel and condemn this unjustified act by Hamas.” Gov. DeWine

The bombing was an unprecedented attack, with over 40 people reportedly killed and hundreds injured so far.