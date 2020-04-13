Closings
There are currently 91 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. DeWine issues restrictions on in-person liquor sales in six counties

Ohio

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF)- During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order prohibiting in-person sales of liquor to anyone without an Ohio license to six counties in Ohio to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those counties are:

  • Ashtabula
  • Trumbull
  • Mahoning
  • Columbiana
  • Jefferson
  • Belmont

The sales of liquor in these counties will be restricted during the course of the epidemic.

Gov. DeWine states the order is necessary because he has received multiple reports of people coming into these counties from Pennsylvania.

“Any other time we would love to have visitors from Pennsylvania but during this time, those who are coming in to buy liquor are creating a health hazard and that’s something we have to take action, said Gov. DeWine

Pennsylvania closed state own liquor stores on March 16.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS