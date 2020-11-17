Gov. DeWine issues a 21 day, 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine plans to slowdown the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio by enforcing a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Thursday.

The governor said the curfew will be in place for 21 days. DeWine also asks that each person try once a day to do one thing that reduces their contact with people.

“Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun,” DeWine said.

The curfew will not apply to those who need to be at work, people who have an emergency or need medical care. DeWine said that the curfew isn’t intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, carryout/delivery or other common sense things.

Ohio had 1,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 mid-October. The start of November saw that number jump up to 2,000. Since then, the number has skyrocketed to 4,000 hospitalizations as of Nov. 17.

DeWine reiterated that each county in Ohio now two times higher than the CDC’s guidelines for high incidence of COVID-19. Of the top 20 highest ranked counties, the Miami Valley has the most with eight counties on the list for highest occurrences of COVID-19.