Gov. DeWine honors memory of Michael Currin, renews push for increased gun violence punishment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine started his Tuesday briefing by giving his condolences to the family of Michael Currin, a University of Dayton student who died Monday after an off campus incident.

“Today I’m wearing a Moeller High School tie, our grandson Matthew went to Moeller but that’s not why I’m wearing it today,” DeWine said. “I’m wearing a Moeller High School tie in honor of 2020 Moeller graduate Michael Currin.”

DeWine said both he and his wife, Fran DeWine, offer their deepest sympathies to the entire Currin family and to all those who lose children.

After delivering comments on Currin, DeWine moved onto the topic of gun violence in Ohio. Starting with the death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney, who died after being shot Monday when someone entered his home and opened fire.

“Over the past two weeks, we’ve found reports in the news media of at least 88 people shot in Ohio,” DeWine said. “Of those at least 34 were killed, including another young boy named King Pleasant. King was just six years old.”

The investigation into Pleasants death found that an 11-year-old was responsible for shooting him, leaving investigators wondering how a child came into possession of a gun.

“Most gun violence that we are seeing is committed by people who legally cannot have a gun anyway,” DeWine said. “Current law clearly is not tough enough since these individuals continue to illegally carry and use weapons anyway.”

DeWine will ask the general assembly to pass a bill that will add additional penalties for individuals who have already committed a violent felony. The bill will give judges more discretion when deciding “what to do with them.”