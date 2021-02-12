DeWine warns school districts who agreed to return to classroom March 1 of repercussions if they don’t

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine warned school districts across Ohio about the repercussions of not returning to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1 after agreeing to do so in exchange for vaccinating K-12 school staff.

“We said to our school districts that we would take some of the precious vaccine allotted to Ohio and vaccinate teachers and other staff as long as they’d be back in school full-time or in a hybrid model no later than March 1,” said DeWine.

DeWine called out several districts for violating the agreement the state had made with them.

Cincinnati Public Schools has finished the vaccination process but Walnut Hills High School will remain remote for the rest of the year

Cleveland City Schools is in the process of vaccinating school staff — DeWine didn’t say what prompted his talk with the districts CEO but he said they’ve agreed to return after their conversation

Akron schools have started the vaccination process but DeWine said he just found out the Akron School District won’t go back until March 15

“We’re not trying to be punitive, the only reason we’re doing this is so you can go back to school March 1,” said DeWine. “But if you’re not going to go back then we need to take these vaccines, and frankly, put them towards a group that’s more vulnerable.

DeWine said that schools have, for the most part, kept the commitment to return to the classroom but thought it was important enough to make an announced regarding what happens if they break that commitment.

The governor said it wasn’t just a commitment to him, “but also to the children of their districts. This is simply not acceptable. This is about the kids.”