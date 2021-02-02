Gov. DeWine, First Lady set to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine are both set to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Gov. DeWine, 74, and Mrs. DeWine, 73, are both age-eligible for the vaccine, based on the governor’s vaccine rollout plan. This week, Ohioans 70 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.

The DeWines will be vaccinated during a press conference at 10 a.m.

Gov. DeWine has said multiple times in the past that he would take the vaccine when he was eligible.

The release from the governor’s office did not specify which of the approved COVID-19 vaccines the DeWines would receive.