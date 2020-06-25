Gov. DeWine, first lady, lieutenant governor test negative for virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, first lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have all tested negative for the coronavirus.
Gov. DeWine announced the results on Twitter Wednesday. The update came a day after the three were tested during a live streaming event as part of the governor’s biweekly news conference on pandemic updates.
The state’s single-day case total jumped to 632, part of a trend of increasing number of positive tests over the past few days. Ohio is now reporting nearly 46,800 confirmed or probable cases and 2,755 confirmed or probable deaths as of Thursday morning.
