COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced an expanded program to provide lifesaving overdose reversal supplies to more college campuses in Ohio.

Gov. DeWine plans to provide more overdose reversal supplies to college campuses, according to a release on Oct. 19. The program is an expanded collaboration between RecoveryOhio and the Ohio Departments of Higher Education, Mental Health and Addition Services, and Health.

Through the program, emergency naloxone access cabinets will be installed on independent college and university campuses across Ohio. Fentanyl testing strips are also available for colleges that request them.

Previously, only public institutions were eligible for the program.

“Expanding access to these valuable, lifesaving tools allows every life saved another opportunity to experience recovery,” said Governor DeWine. “Protecting students from potentially deadly drug overdoses is an important part of our commitment to safer college and university campuses.”

This program began with House Bill 341 in 2020, which expanded access to naloxone through various means of distribution, including the emergency cabinets. Earlier this year, public universities were offered five free emergency cabinets for their campuses.

These emergency cabinets are wall-mounted like AED machines. Naloxone, when administered during an opioid overdose, reverses overdose effects on the brain and restores breathing.

“We know the drug epidemic has impacted Ohioans across the State and that no community is immune. We want to ensure that all Ohioans have access to naloxone when and where they need it,” said Aimee Shadwick, RecoveryOhio Director.

Ohioans can also order naloxone to their own homes and learn more about Ohio overdose reversal programs here.